Saudi-based real estate developer Dar Al Arkan and The Trump Organisation have signed an agreement to develop a signature Trump resort, including residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course in the $4 billion AIDA project in Muscat, the companies said in a joint statement.

The golf course, designed by a renowned golf professional, will feature modern facilities, and an expansive golf club, setting a new benchmark for the sport in the Middle East, the statement said.

No details were given on the project’s cost and completion timelines.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President, The Trump Organisation, said that the company, along with Dar Al Arkan, is going to deliver an exceptional Trump Golf resort with the finest residential villas, a world-class hotel, and an iconic golf course, all in one of the most beautiful settings.

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman, Dar Al Arkan, stated: “The Trump Organisation is known for its exclusive developments and our partnership with Trump will distinguish our first venture in Oman and put it on the global map.”

The 100-metre-high hilltop development, AIDA, will be built on 3.5 million square metres and is valued at $4 billion. It will be developed over 10 years with the support of Omran Group, the sultanate executive arm for tourism development.

The New York Times reported last week that Donald Trump’s family business, The Trump Organisation, has signed a deal to license its name to a resort in Oman that is being developed by Dar Al Arkan.

The Trump Organisation is also partnering with Dubai developer Damac Properties on projects in the emirate, including the first Trump golf course and the first Trump Estates in the Middle East located within the DAMAC Hills master development.

