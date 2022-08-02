The top contracting body in Saudi Arabia has launched an awards system in a bid to encourage its members to perform better and stimulate the industry in the world’s largest oil exporter, the local press reported on Tuesday.

The “awards of excellence” launched by the Saudi Contractors’ Authority (SCA), which comprises more than 100,000 construction firms, include 11 categories, Al-Madina and other Saudi publications said.

They cover the best construction firm, the best contracting services, building services and site improvement, best contractor in waste disposal, best project, best consultancy company, best factory and the best innovation.

“This initiative aims to highlight the significant role played by the contractors in domestic development as the second largest non-oil sector in the Kingdom,” SCA Chairman Zakaria Abdul Qadir said.

“It is also intended to encourage construction companies to upgrade their performance, stimulate this sector and support the objectives of Vision 2030.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)