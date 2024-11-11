Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the construction contract for the West of Medina Sewage Lines and Networks project in the first quarter of 2025.

The contract is expected to be awarded by early March 2025, with project completion targeted for late 2026, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The project's scope involves construction of 80 kilometres of sewage lines with diametres ranging from 200 mm to 600 mm, serving over 350 hectares west of Medina.

The tender was issued on 24 October 2024 with bid submission deadline of 27 November 2024.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

