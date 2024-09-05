Dubai-based Samana Developers announced its debut in waterfront real estate market with the launch of two new projects worth 660 million UAE dirhams ($180 million).

Samana Ocean Pearl 1 and Samana Ocean Pearl 2, located on Dubai Islands in Deira area, span 237,913.20 square feet (sq. f.t) each, and feature one-, two, three-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom penthouses with private pools in each unit, according to a press statement issued by the developer.

Samana Ocean Pearl 1 and Samana Ocean Pearl 2 are slated for completion and handover in December 2026 and March 2027 respectively.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, said the two are the company’s first waterfront developments.

“The new projects epitomise our innovative design concepts of resort-style living experience where we developed affordable luxury, value for money, and exceptional living experiences,” he said.

The two projects also feature amenities like fitness centres, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, dedicated spaces for social gatherings, jogging tracks.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.