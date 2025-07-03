Driven | Forbes Global Properties has officially opened the doors to its new headquarters in Downtown Dubai, just steps from Burj Khalifa.

Spanning 43,000 sq ft across two floors, the space is now the largest real estate office in the city, a reflection of the company’s growth and evolution in recent years.

The move follows its landmark AED505 million ($137 million) acquisition of Emaar Square Building 3 in November last year.

"This headquarters represents a bold and deliberate step in executing our vision for the future of Dubai’s real estate market," said Abdullah Alajaji, the Founder and CEO of Driven | Forbes Global Properties.

"We designed this space with thoughtful infrastructure to empower our team to work smarter, collaborate more effectively, and lead with confidence in an increasingly competitive landscape. Beyond it being about expanding our footprint, we are reframing what success looks like in the luxury property sector," he stated.

"As one of the region’s fastest-growing brokerages, we are committed to setting new industry standards and driving innovation. This headquarters embodies that commitment and positions us to seize emerging opportunities as Dubai’s real estate market matures and evolves," he added.

The opening comes on the heels of Driven | Forbes Global Properties’ launch of its first industry report, “Dubai on the Verge of Tier-1 City Recognition,” and a proprietary index designed to benchmark the city’s global standing.

The report introduced a data-driven framework that compares Dubai to established global hubs like New York, London, and Singapore across 28 indicators, including infrastructure, governance, economic resilience, safety, and quality of life.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

