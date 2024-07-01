DUBAI, 30th June, 2024 (WAM) – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a AED431 million ($117.34 million) project to construct direct entry/exit points for Dubai Harbour, in partnership with Shamal Holding.

The project encompasses the construction of a two-lane bridge in each direction spanning 1500 metres extending from the Sheikh Zayed Road to Dubai Harbour.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA said, “The project provides a direct entry/exit for Dubai Harbour to ease the movement of visitors and residents. It covers the construction of a bridge of two lanes in each direction spanning 1,500 metres and accommodating 6,000 vehicles per hour. The bridge extends from the 5th intersection on Sheikh Zayed Road (near the American University in Dubai) to Dubai Harbour Street¸ passing through the intersection of Al Naseem Street with Al Falak Street and crosses over the intersection of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street up to Dubai Harbour.”

He added, that the project also includes surface improvements at four intersections along the bridge to improve the flow of traffic and reduce the travel time from 12 minutes to 3 minutes.

Dubai Harbour stands out for its prime location, nestled between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah, in proximity to iconic landmarks like Burj Al Arab and Expo Dubai.