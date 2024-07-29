The Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Ministry of Sport have announced the unveiling of the designs and plans for the King Salman Stadium and its sporting facilities as one of the world's largest sports arenas.

Situated in northern Riyadh along King Salman Road next to King Abdulaziz Park, the stadium is near vital city sites such as King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh Metro station, and major roadways, ensuring easy access from all parts of the city.

It will serve as the Saudi national team's main headquarters and host major sporting events and activities.

The stadium's construction reflects the support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported SPA.

The stadium also aims to back sports and athletes and develop the sector. It is part of the endeavours to empower those athletes and enhance their performance, significantly bolstering the Kingdom's status as a leading sports hub.

Covering over 660,000 sq m, King Salman Stadium and its sporting facilities comprise a range of amenities for various sports activities, including commercial centres and recreational areas accessible to all age groups throughout the day. This makes the stadium a compelling destination for visitors from within and outside the Kingdom.

The main stadium will have a seating capacity of 92,000 and feature a 150-seat royal suite, 120 hospitality suites, 300 VIP seats, and 2,200 dignitary seats, stated the report.

Sustainable cooling systems for the audience seats and stadium floor, along with extended indoor screens for spectators, indoor gardens, and a walking track with a scenic view of King Abdulaziz Park atop the stadium, will offer visitors an exceptional experience.

The general plan for King Salman stadium includes multiple surrounding sports facilities spanning over 360,000 sq m, including two training fields as well as fan zones, a closed sports hall, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, an athletics track, and outdoor courts for volleyball, basketball, and padel tennis.

These facilities cater to all age groups and are interconnected by a 9-kilometre-long sports track surrounding King Abdulaziz Park.

The design of King Salman Stadium and its sporting facilities has been approved, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029, said the SPA report.

Among several proposals submitted by six specialized international companies, the chosen design draws inspiration from the mountainous landscape, integrating with King Abdulaziz Park through a valley that intersects the surrounding stadium garden and green spaces.

The companies worked on providing the best proposals to meet FIFA's requirements and the standards of sustainability and architectural excellence, it stated.

"The main stadium's architectural design includes green walls and ceilings spanning over 96,500 sq m, drawing inspiration from local urban structures and aligning with environmental sustainability and green building standards," said a spokesman for the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

"This design will establish a distinctive global sports architectural icon capable of hosting major local and international entertainment events, enhancing Riyadh's quality of life and elevating the city's global ranking as one of the "best cities to live in the world," he added.

The King Salman Stadium and its sporting facilities will enhance sports activities, fostering a generation of athletic individuals following a healthy lifestyle, competing regionally and globally, and excelling in various sports fields, said the SPA in its report.

It will also help provide the infrastructure necessary to keep pace with sporting developments and achieve Saudi Vision 2030's sports objectives. By hosting major global entertainment events and providing diverse investment opportunities, the stadium's sporting and commercial facilities will contribute to boosting investments and the local economy, it added.

