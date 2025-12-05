Saudi–listed master developer Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is planning to develop a 2,500-key mega hotel project in the holy city of Madinah within its 6.8-million square metre (sqm) master plan.

The project will be developed through a joint venture with Indonesian private hospitality group Archipelago International, KEC said in a press statement.

The project would also serve as the launch platform for a new Saudi hotel brand, the statement added, without disclosing financial details or project timelines.

Under the agreement, the JV’s scope includes the establishment of a hospitality management company to manage and operate hotels and hospitality assets within KEC’s destinations in Madinah.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.