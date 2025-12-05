PHOTO
Saudi–listed master developer Knowledge Economic City (KEC) is planning to develop a 2,500-key mega hotel project in the holy city of Madinah within its 6.8-million square metre (sqm) master plan.
The project will be developed through a joint venture with Indonesian private hospitality group Archipelago International, KEC said in a press statement.
The project would also serve as the launch platform for a new Saudi hotel brand, the statement added, without disclosing financial details or project timelines.
Under the agreement, the JV’s scope includes the establishment of a hospitality management company to manage and operate hotels and hospitality assets within KEC’s destinations in Madinah.
(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.