Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has officially awarded the main works contract for the Trump Tower Jeddah to Arabian Construction Company (ACC), following the completion of the enabling and foundation works.

This significant step advances construction momentum for what is set to become Jeddah’s most iconic residential tower.

Strategically located on the Jeddah Corniche, the SAR2 billion ($531 million) project is poised to redefine the city’s skyline with its striking design and exceptional standards of luxury, said a statement from Dar Global.

Set to become one of the tallest towers in the city, Trump Tower Jeddah will comprise 47 stories of ultra-luxury residences. It will also feature the kingdom’s first-ever Trump Club – an exclusive members-only social hub offering world-class amenities and curated experiences in an atmosphere of unparalleled privacy and sophistication.

Ziad El Chaar, the CEO of Dar Global, said: "Trump Tower Jeddah represents the next era of luxury living in Saudi Arabia. With the enabling and foundation works completed and the main works now awarded, the project is ready to rise, a symbol of our long-term commitment to bringing world-class real estate to the Kingdom."

"This milestone reflects our confidence in Saudi Arabia’s vibrant real estate market and our mission to deliver globally benchmarked developments that elevate the local landscape," he stated.

On the big win, Rasheed Mikati, the ACC Executive Director, said: "We are immensely proud to be awarded this significant contract for Trump Tower Jeddah. This collaboration with Dar Global reinforces our proven expertise in delivering complex, high-profile projects."

"Dar Global consistently delivers world-class projects, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this iconic development. ACC is fully committed to bringing this architectural landmark to life with the highest standards of quality and innovation, ensuring it becomes a testament to Jeddah’s ambition and our capabilities," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

