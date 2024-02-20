Assets Group, a subsidiary of Qatari investment company Power International Holding (PIH), has officially commenced construction on the $300 million Georgetown Seafront Resort and Convention Center in Guyana, South America.

The 76,000 square metre property will have 260 luxurious rooms and suites and 150 serviced apartments, including branded residences and premium villas. The development will also house a convention centre with 410 five-star conference facilities.

The project is expected to open in 2026, PIH said in a statement.

Guyana is an emerging destination for eco-tourists and adventure seekers. The new resort is likely to contribute to the country’s growing reputation as a sustainable tourism hotspot.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

