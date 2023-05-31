Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, yesterday inaugurated the 19th edition of Project Qatar, which is held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Following the inauguration ceremony, the Minister of Commerce and Industry toured several pavilions, including Ashghal, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qatari Diar, Qatar Navigation (Milaha), along with major private sector companies participating in the exhibition at the local level, during which he was briefed on the nature of exhibitors operation.

The event attracts about 325 exhibiting companies, including 120 international companies from 25 countries. Eight of these countries have national pavilions while 200 participating companies are local, representing government and semi-government agencies as well as the most prominent private sector entities.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the conference, Eng. Yousef Al Emadi, Projects Affairs Director of Ashghal, praised the exhibition’s unwavering dedication to advancing the construction sector, especially in the face of ongoing global challenges. Providing a sneak peek into the construction projects that will be available in Qatar in 2023 and the following year, he urged stakeholders, partners, and anyone interested in the industry to take advantage of the abundant opportunities presented by these projects in Qatar.

Haidar Mshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar, said, “The construction market in Qatar is gearing up to enter a new era with the aim to achieve the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030. This new chapter places emphasis on the development of industrial and social infrastructure projects, integrating cutting-edge technologies and elements of smart cities into construction endeavors. Over the past 19 years, Project Qatar has consistently kept pace with market trends and requirements, establishing a rich history and playing a pivotal role in this field, positioning itself at the forefront of Qatar’s new market phase,” he said.

“Project Qatar will continue to assume a leading role in facilitating commercial exchanges between Qatar and the global community, serving as a direct conduit for the sharing and exchange of products, services, and experiences. The presence of esteemed dignitaries at today’s inaugural ceremony is a testament to the exhibition’s value and prominence,” Mshaimesh added.

Project Qatar, the pioneering, and longest-running business exhibition in Qatar, specialises in showcasing construction work and related industries. This event serves as a gateway to the thriving Qatari construction market, offering companies of all sizes valuable opportunities to establish new business connections.

Embracing the principles of the Qatar National Vision 2030, this year’s exhibition introduces a dedicated showcase area called ‘Qatar Industries,’ aimed at presenting the Qatari industrial sector to an international audience. This initiative aims to expand the reach of local manufacturers and promote their products on a global scale.

The inauguration of Project Qatar, the largest and most established construction exhibitions, as well as a prominent international trade event was graced by several distinguished guests and official delegations - including representatives from the Public Works Authority, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qatari Diar, Qatar Navigation and various prominent local private sector companies. The ceremony garnered global attention with the presence of over 30 ambassadors from participating countries and numerous international trade delegations who visited the event.

