King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC), one of the companies of Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF has announced that it has signed up leading players in the fields of architecture, engineering, construction and air traffic management, to start a new phase in the development of King Salman International Airport.

These strategic deals inked with Foster + Partners; Jacobs; Mace and Nera are aimed at turning the King Salman International Airport into a major hub for tourism, travel and transportation in Saudi Arabia, and the wider region.

The award-winning architecture firm Foster + Partners will design the airport’s master plan, which covers a total area of 57 sq km and boasts a range of terminals in addition to six runways and a multi-asset real estate area.

The top firm said the design of the King Salman International Airport will capture Riyadh’s essence and reflect Saudi culture to provide a unique experience for travellers.

International engineering firm Jacobs will provide specialist consultancy services for the airport’s detailed master plan and the design of the new runways, while top consulting and construction company Mace will apply global best practices, innovations and advanced methodologies at all stages of planning and construction.

Nera, a Saudi company specializing in technical and operational solutions for aviation, will oversee the design of airspace to enhance air traffic efficiency and improve operations using the latest technologies, it stated.

KSIADC, a leading entity aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, pointed out that partnering with these world-class companies was a crucial step in transforming King Salman International Airport into an exceptional destination offering travellers a seamless and enjoyable experience.

"We are committed to delivering an airport which will be seen as the benchmark in the world of aviation. It will provide the national and international connectivity the city of Riyadh needs to meet and drive the business, trade and tourism growth set out in Vision 2030," remarked KSIADC Acting Chief Executive Marco Mejia.

"These four firms will work alongside the Saudi and international talent we have brought together; they will be an essential addition to our team as we build King Salman International Airport, creating a new passenger experience," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

