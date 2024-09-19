

UAE-based real estate developer One Development will launch its flagship 2 billion UAE dirhams ($544.52 million) project in the City of Arabia in Dubai.

The project will be the UAE’s "first residential community with AI integration", Chairman Ali Al Gebely said in a statement.

No project details and construction timelines were given.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

