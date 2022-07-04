Well-known Omani contractor Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG has announced that it has been awarded a contract from the Ministry of Defence for the dualisation of Phase 2 of Al Murtafaat Street at a cost of RO 16.145 million.

The publicly listed company said in a filing to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) that the contract is for a total distance of about 16 kilometres, which includes 8.30 km of dual carriageway featuring a total of six traffic lanes with three lanes in each direction. Also as part of its scope, Galfar will construct 7.70km of service roads, add three signalized junctions, two roundabouts and 17 major culverts.

A 18-months timeframe has been specified for the completion of the project, the company stated, adding: “We are pleased to extend our sincere thanks to the Ministry of Defence for the confidence it has placed in Galfar by awarding this project.”

Founded in 1972, Galfar Engineering & Contracting specializes in the construction of roads, bridges and public facilities, and carries out oil and gas projects as well.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

