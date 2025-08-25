Oman’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has opened financial bids for the design and build contract of marina infrastructure works, including breakwaters, at Al Khuwair Downtown in Muscat.

Package 1 covers the design and construction of a main breakwater of approximately 1,500 metres, two low-crested breakwaters of 500 metres and 290 metres, and protection works for four pipes from the Ghubrah desalination plant, according to tender documents.

Financial bids opened on 17 August 2025 with Shafa Al Nahdah Building Contracting emerging as the lowest main bidder at 44.1 million Omani rials ($107 million), followed by Archirodon at OMR 52.5 million ($137 million), EDECS El Dawlia for Contracting at OMR 53.1 million ($138 million); Jahid for Trading and Contracting at OMR 62.9 million ($164 million); Van Oord Middle East at OMR 72 million ($187 million); The Arab Contractors Osman Ahmed Osman and Co. at OMR 89.9 million ($234 million) and China Communications Construction Company at OMR 100.5 million ($261 million), which constituted the highest bid.

Shafa Al Nahdah Building Contracting also submitted the lowest alternate offer at OMR 43.3 million ($113 million) while Van Oord Middle East submitted an alternate offer of OMR 65 million ($169 million).

The ministry launched the tender on 13 May 2025, with submission closing deadline and bids opening date of 17 August 2025.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

