To boost tourism-related activities in the capital, the Muscat Municipality has floated tenders for projects across the city. The most important of these projects is the construction of a mountain walkway in the Riyam area in the Wilayat of Muscat.

The civic body has also invited bids to prepare dedicated sites for street vendors, which was earlier announced to be in the ِAl Amerat area of the city.

Earlier, Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, said that several projects for recreational purposes would be announced soon by the authorities concerned, including the Omran Group and the local bodies.

The minister underlined the importance of such projects, as citizens and travel industry experts suggested promoting the country as an international destination for global travellers.

Muscat Municipality is also working on an advanced walkway project in Al Mawaleh near the central market for vegetables and fruits.

The first phase of the project will include a pedestrian walkway, a bicycle track in parallel to the walkway, cultivation of green areas, fully- equipped sites for exercise, children's play areas, visitors' sitting areas, parking lots, water pools, mobile restaurants, cafes and shops.

Several citizens earlier demanded that apart from mega projects such as hotels and tourism complexes, the country also needs facilities for adventure and entertainment.

"We need projects such as cable cars, zip lines, and watersports of high quality and at affordable rates for tourists. The large stretch of waterfronts should be exploited for such activities," said L Thomas, a UK national, who added that 'we should attract the best experiences from anywhere in the world."

Earlier, it was announced that nearly 70 new hotel facilities are expected to open this year, which will add 4,500 rooms to the market.

The new projects will offer a wide portfolio of resorts, hotels, camps and apartments, and heritage and eco accommodations.

According to the Director-General of Tourism Promotion, foreign investors can have full ownership, except in certain strategic areas.

The government also plans to offer incentives to investors, such as the exemption from the rental value of the project for a period of up to five years, starting from the date of signing the contract between the ministry and the investors. The rental value is calculated based on the actually used area of the project land, provided that it is not less than 50 per cent of the total area.

Lands will be granted to investors through usufruct contracts for a period ranging from 25-50 years, subject to extension for a similar period.

