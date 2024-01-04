Morocco is planning to spend nearly $335 billion Moroccan dirhams ($34 billion) on projects in 2024 and is taking measures to encourage the private sector to contribute.

In a report published on Wednesday, Morocco’s Hespress newspaper said capital spending covers several sectors, including infrastructure, power, roads, farming and industry.

Allocations also include around MAD45 billion ($4.55 billion) for King Mohammed Investment Fund and nearly MAD15 billion ($1.51 billion) for reconstruction of facilities damaged by the September 2023 earthquake, the paper said, citing official data.

It quoted well-known Moroccan economist Racheed Al-Sari as saying he expects around 70-80 percent of the 2024 investments to be achieved.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.