Kuwait’s Ministry of Finance is expected to award its tender for Ministries Complex Administration Building in Kuwait City in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The Ministry had issued a tender for civil and construction works for the Ministries Complex Administration Building and maintenance and restoration works for the ministries complex buildings in August 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 7 January 2025, which was subsequently extended to 13 July 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in October 2025, and the project completion is now advanced to the fourth quarter of 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

