Kuwait’s Ministry of Finance is expected to award its tender for Ministries Complex Management Building in the first quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The Ministry had issued a tender for civil and construction works for the management building of the Ministries Complex and maintenance and restoration of the Complex in August 2024 with bid submissions due by 7 January 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by the end of March 2025, and the project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026,” the source told Zawya Projects

This initiative is part of Kuwait’s ongoing efforts to modernise and maintain key government facilities.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

