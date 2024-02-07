Kuwait’s cabinet has devised a five-year blueprint for 2024-2028 comprising major projects that will support the OPEC member’s economic diversification plans and expand its sources of income, a newspaper has said.

The blueprint, which comprises only feasible and high-return projects, will soon be presented to Parliament for endorsement, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

The paper quoted government sources as saying the projects include the Gulf country’s largest economic zone in North Kuwait and the creation of companies specialised in the construction of new residential cities and other housing projects.

The plan also includes abolishing the Electricity and Water Ministry and creating joint-stock companies to manage the sector, the report said on Tuesday.

“The projects also comprise comprehensive plans for the development of roads and other infrastructure sections and the execution of a project to build a rail line linking Kuwait City with the Saudi capital Riyadh,” it added.

Read more: Saudi cabinet approves rail link project with Kuwait

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.