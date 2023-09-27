Saudi Arabia has approved the railway link project with Kuwait, according to state-owned SPA news agency.

The agreement was approved during a cabinet meeting held in NEOM city headed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, SPA said in a report issued on Wednesday.

Kuwait has issued a study and design tender for first stage of the 565-kilometre Kuwait Railway Project, which comprises of a Gulf track, a commercial track and an economic track.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

