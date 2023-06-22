Kuwait has again extended the bid submission deadline for the consultancy contract for study, detailed design and preparation of documents for the railway tender first phase to July 2023, according to information published Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).

The tender was issued on 15 January 2023 with bid submission deadline of 21 February which was then extended is 30 May 2023.

The bid submission has been extended a second time to 11 July 2023.

The contract involves study and design services for Kuwait Railway Project.

Key highlights of tender EF/R/1 for preparing the study and design for the project of the Kuwait railway network-first stage are as follows:

The total length of tracks of the railway projects in Kuwait, comprising the Gulf track, the commercial track and the economic track, is 565 kilometres,

The 111-km Gulf track extends from Nuwaiseeb port in the south (at the Kuwait/Saudi border) to the main passenger station in the Shadadiya area.

This part includes four stations – passenger station, with the location allocated by the Kuwait Municipality; Freight yard station; Maintenance facility station; Passenger processing facility.

The commercial track extends for 154km from the Shadadiyah area to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port

The economic track includes a 38-km long track to Port Abdullah and Shuaiba Port; 29km track to Shuwaikh port; 130km track to Al Nayeem (West); two tracks to the Iraq border – a 43-km track to Umm Qasr and 60-km track to Abdali.

