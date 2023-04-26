Kuwait has extended the bid submission deadline for the consultancy contract for study, detailed design and preparation of documents for the railway tender first phase, according to the website of Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT).

The tender for the study and design consultancy contract was issued on 15 January 2023, and the bid submission deadline is 30 May 2023, the tender notice on CAPT website stated.

The original bid submission was 21 February 2023, a source told Zawya Projects, adding that the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART) is expected to award the consultancy contract by the third quarter of 2023.

The contract involves design services for Kuwait Railroad Project (KRP). The scope includes the study, design and tender documents for the 111-km single track, dual usage (passenger and freight trains); the GCC Component of Kuwait National Railroad (KNRR) from southern border with Saudi Arabia (Nuwaseeb Point) To Shedadia (Kuwait Urban Area) which is the line terminus where the Passenger Station is located. The alignment was approved by Kuwait Municipality with a 200- metre Right of Way in 2015.

The scope of the consultancy services includes study and critical review and update of the concept designs for KRP and completing the detailed engineering design, studies and technical documents necessary for tendering. The design services are divided into 3 stages:

Stage 1: Study and critically review the Concept Design [2011 FS and 2016 FSRR] for the KRP, including the Passenger Station and Freight Yard as well as the Border Facility with Saudi Arabia and identify the works necessary to complete the KRP. The Stage 1 includes all the data collection, the review, update, and completion of the concept design works required for the Concept Design of KRP. It also includes all the documents required for the procurement of rolling stock.

Stage 2 includes the support to the TA by providing mainly construction cost estimates, Operation and Maintenance cost, industry readiness, and technical risks, and while stage 3 includes all detail design and technical tender documents required to tender the Construction contract for all works except the Rail System Passenger Station and Processing Facility, the Freight Yard, Operation and Control Centre.

The services required under these Terms of Reference are for the design of the complete railway system including but not limited to the transportation analysis, civil works, system works, track works, maintenance depot, freight yards and passenger station, and the preparation of the 3 sets of tender documents for the entire project as follows: 2 sets of Tender Documents for the Construction of Civil Works, Rail Track (2 Packages, 0-60 Km and 61-111 Km), Infrastructure depot, Fuelling Points, rail systems, operation and control centre, integration, Testing & Commissioning of the rail line and rolling stock; One set of documents will be developed for the procurement of the rolling stock.

Ernst & Young had conducted a Feasibility Study (2011 FS) for the first phase development of KNR

Kuwait is the northern terminus of the GCC Railway, and its section of 111 km represents roughly 5 percent, of the total GCC network.

The Consultant should initiate this activity immediately after the commencement of contract and should submit draft Concept Design within 90 days of commencement of Stage 2, the source said, adding that KRC [Kuwait Railroad Company] is expected to be fully functioning entity within 12 months of commencement of this contract.

In December 2021, Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas had reported that PART would be developed over a period of four and a half years at a total cost of 300 million Kuwaiti dinars ($980 million).

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)