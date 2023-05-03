Jordan is considering building a new port on the Red Sea to import crude and petroleum products after the second phase of Aqaba Port development is completed, a Jordanian official was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) is conducting studies for the construction of the new port and it could either fund the project or seek investors, ADC CEO Hussein Al-Safadi said, quoted by Addustour and other Jordanian newspapers.

Safadi said ADC would soon start Phase 2 of the development of the Southern Aqaba Port, adding that it involves building LNG and petroleum products storage facilities.

“ADC has also launched a study to build a new port for the import of crude oil, petroleum products and chemicals…it could also be used for the export of ammonia and green hydrogen,” Safadi said.

“After the study is completed, the port will be built either through ADC funding or independent investors, depending on the results of the study.”

