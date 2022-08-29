Iraq’s Ministry of Planning reviewed the plans and work progress for the upgrade of the five entry points to Bagdad, a ministry spokesperson said.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi said Minister Khaled Battal Al-Najm chaired a joint meeting involving the representatives of Baghdad Governorate, the Ministry of Planning, contracting companies implementing the project, and the Governor of Baghdad, Muhammad Jaber Al-Atta.

Al-Hindawi said the five entry points being upgraded are Baghdad - Wasit, Baghdad - Diyala, Baghdad - Mosul, Baghdad – Anbar and Baghdad – Babil, adding that the road width for all the five entry points is being standardised at 100 metres with main lanes, service lanes, rest stops and yards.

Work is already underway at Baghdad-Wasit and Diyala entry points, and the remaining three have been referred to the Baghdad governorate.

The meeting discussed updates and the challenges around implementation of the project with Al-Atta highlighting obstructions posed by existing power transmission lines and water networks while the planning minister emphasized that project timelines are adhered to by the implementing parties.

