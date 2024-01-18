The Khor Al-Zubair Port rehabilitation project in Basra has achieved 97 percent completion rate and is expected to be ready by mid-2025, the Ministry of Planning’s spokesperson said.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the follow-up teams of the Ministry visited the project, which is being funded by ODA loans provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

He explained that the project consists of a power station, a firefighting system, an oil berth with a length of 340 metres and a width of 20 metres linked to the free zone, and the construction of a truck yard spread over an area of 50,000 square metres, and capable of accommodating 650 trucks. The project also includes rehabilitation of water, electricity and sanitation networks in the port.

The second phase the project includes installation of simulators for the Port Training Institute, supply of marine tugs and boats, and drydocks, which will be implemented in the coming years.

In May 2018, Mitsubishi Corporation had said in a statement that it has been awarded rehabilitation projects in Iraq worth $110 million for Khor Al-Zubair Port and Umm Qasr Port.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

