Iraq intends this year to invite bids from global companies for the Development Road project which involves the construction of 1,200-km rail line and a parallel road stretching from its South to the Northern border with Turkey, an official has said.

The Transport Ministry has estimated the cost of the project at $17 billion, prompting Baghdad to seek partners, including the UAE, Qatar and Turkey.

About 64 percent of the designs for the rail and 60 percent for the motorway have been completed and they are expected to be finished in 2025, according to a Ministry spokesman.

“This year will see the completion of the designs for this project…we will then offer it to international firms,” Maytham Safi told the official Iraqi News Agency at the weekend.

Iraqi officials said in late 2024 the project also comprises the construction of industry zones along the motorway and the region’s largest industry city near the Southern Faw Port, where the Road of Development will start.

