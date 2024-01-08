Iraq is expected to complete a project executed by Chinese companies to build 1,000 schools in 2024 after hundreds of the units were completed.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani headed a weekend meeting of a government committee overseeing the project to ensure all schools would be ready this year.

“Sudani stressed that the project to build 1,000 schools in various parts of Iraq must be finished in 2024 without delay,” said a statement by his office, published by the INA.

Chinese firms are building the schools under an oil-for-projects agreement signed by the two countries in 2019.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

