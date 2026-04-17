KEO, a leading multidisciplinary consulting firm, and Margulies Hoelzli Architecture (MHA), a leader in data center and mission-critical design, have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end data center solutions for developers and investors across the GCC and Europe.

As demand for high-performance digital infrastructure accelerates amid power constraints and regulatory complexity, the partnership combines KEO’s regional infrastructure leadership with MHA’s expertise in hyperscale and complex mission-critical facility design. Together, the firms deliver a unified platform that provides full-cycle service from early-stage feasibility through to design, construction, commissioning, and ongoing facility management, said the companies.

Over $3 trillion is expected to be invested in data center infrastructure globally over the next five years. The sheer financial scale of this infrastructure boom eclipses some of the greatest transformative endeavours of our time, dwarfing even the Apollo Mission. The KEO & MHA partnership is positioned to competitively and innovatively support clients navigating complex challenges, including power availability, regulatory constraints, and the need for zero-downtime operations.

“This partnership brings together global hyperscale design expertise with deep regional infrastructure delivery, enabling a more coordinated approach to data center development. By aligning grid, regulatory, and facility design from the outset, we help clients reduce risk, accelerate approvals, and bring capacity online faster.” said Gregory Karpinski COO & Partner, KEO.

“By aligning our deep technical expertise with KEO’s leadership in the Middle East, we are streamlining the path to advanced AI infrastructure. Our combined strengths allow us to cut through delivery complexities, optimizing both capital expenditure and long-term operational performance for the region’s most ambitious projects.” said Matthew Hoelzli, MHA.

Collectively, KEO and MHA deliver a fully integrated approach to data center development, combining hyperscale design, infrastructure planning, regulatory coordination, and project delivery within a single framework. This enables simultaneous development of facility and grid infrastructure from day one, aligning utility requirements, regulatory approvals, and design progression in parallel.

This integrated model provides a single point of accountability across the full project lifecycle, from concept advisory through to operations. It enables more predictable delivery, optimizes total cost of ownership, and supports ESG compliance and access to green financing through recognized certification frameworks.

KEO and MHA bring a proven track record across more than 30 countries, representing over 1,200 MW of installed capacity and more than $100 billion in energy, power and data center investments, said a statement. -TradeArabia News Service

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