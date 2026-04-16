Egypt’s ORA Developers has acquired an additional 4.8 million square metres (sqm) of land from Abu Dhabi-listed Modon Holding in Ghantoot, bringing its total development footprint in the UAE to 9.6 million sqm.

The land addition will expand the BAYN masterplan with total project investment reaching 30 billion UAE dirhams ($8.17 billion) upon full development, ORA Developers said in a statement.

Located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, BAYN was launched in 2025 and offers connectivity across both emirates.

The master development recorded AED 2.7 billion in residential sales in 2025, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) report.

Founded in 2016, ORA holds approximately $4 billion in consolidated assets and generates sales exceeding $61 billion across Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, Grenada, and Pakistan.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.