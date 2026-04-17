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Dubai-based Prestige One Developments has officially commenced the handover of Vista, its residential development in Dubai Sports City.
The 140-unit Vista comprises more than 350,000 square feet (sq. ft.) of built-up area and includes lifestyle-focused amenities such as padel court, basketball court, mini golf area, recreational and shared community spaces.
Prestige One said it also completed handover of the 98-unit The Residence in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) two weeks earlier.
The developer awarded construction contracts exceeding 500 million UAE dirhams ($136 million) this month across multiple schemes, including: the 40 storey, 220-unit Hilton Residences Dubai Maritime City; the 387-unit The Boulevard by Prestige One in Wadi Al Safa and the company’s new headquarters 41-unit The One by Prestige One.
Prestige One currently has more than 20 active developments across Dubai, and around 2,500 residential units under construction.
(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)
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