Arab Finance: Real estate developer Hyde Park Developments has launched the “Shore Residences” phase within its Seashore project in Ras El Hekma, marking a step in its expansion across Egypt’s North Coast, as per an emailed press release.

The launch reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen its footprint in the area while advancing integrated developments in high-potential destinations. It also aligns with government efforts to position the North Coast as a year-round tourism and residential destination.

The new phase contributes to the growth of both the real estate and tourism sectors, supporting the Egyptian economy through attracting foreign investment and creating job opportunities.

Located within the Seashore development, Shore Residences introduces a range of residential units designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

The phase features units that start at 63 square meters, including standard one-bedroom chalets ranging between 62 and 67 square meters, and signature two-bedroom chalets ranging between 87 and 90 square meters. This is in addition to prime chalets ranging from 104 to 121 square meters, with direct lagoon views and select sea-facing units.

Positioned 33 meters above sea level, the phase comprises six residential buildings, each consisting of a ground floor and five upper floors. The design aims to provide natural views while maintaining consistency with the surrounding landscape. Outdoor amenities include landscaped areas and a dedicated yoga space.

Units are offered fully furnished and come with flexible payment plans, starting with a 5% down payment and installment periods of up to eight years, in line with the company’s approach to financing solutions.

The Seashore project is located at kilometer 210 on the Ras El Hekma Road, with access to key destinations including Cairo and the wider North Coast. It lies 52 kilometers from Dabaa Road, 4 kilometers from the Foka exit, 91 kilometers from the New Alamein Road, and 120 kilometers from Alamein Road.

The previous phase of the project, Water Side, sold out within the first week of its launch in the summer of 2025, reflecting demand and investor interest. The Seashore development is being delivered in collaboration with global planning firm EDSA and Florida-based SB Architects, both known for their work in resort design.