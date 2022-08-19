Iraq is planning to build its largest shopping complex in the capital Baghdad as part of post-war rebuilding strategy aimed at stimulating business, according to the local press.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) will, in the next few days, lay the foundation stone for the mall, with an area of nearly 120,000 sq metres, Shafaq News and other Iraqi publications said, citing a NIC statement.

The mall will house the French Carrefour retail and wholesale giant and other multinational retailers, the statement said.

The project will be executed by a foreign “investment” firm and is intended to attract international companies to set up business and investment projects in the capital.

“This shopping complex is the largest in Iraq…it is located in Bismaya area in Baghdad and is designed to spur business and lure in global firms,” the statement said without mentioning the project cost.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)