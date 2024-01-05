Iraq intends to award an infrastructure contract for the new Sadr City project in the capital Baghdad in January, the official news agency INA has said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani ordered the awarding of the project after heading a meeting of a committee overseeing the Sadr City project on Thursday, the agency said.

It quoted officials as saying power networks and other infrastructure works would be executed in three phases.

Sadr City comprises nearly 70,000 houses and is Iraq’s second largest new residential city after the $7 billion Bismaya City, which includes 100,000 units.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.