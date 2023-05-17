Iraq is taking measures to operate its first commercial freight airport after it was completed by government contractors, an official was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Work on the airport in the South-Central Al-Diwaniya Governorate started in 2015 when Kuwait’s Al-Nasriyah Company was awarded a $1.35 billion contract to rebuild the war-damaged international airport.

But the firm failed to complete the project and it was handed over to government contractors to finish reconstruction.

“We are in contact with the National Investment Commission to activate the airport, which will be the country’s first commercial airport,” said Razzak Shubair, Chairman of Al-Diwaniya Investment Commission.

Shubair, quoted by the Iraqi Shafaq news agency, did not gave details of the airport project but said it is part of a reconstruction and development plan that also includes an economic city, a free zone and a large tower.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

