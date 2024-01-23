The Ministry of Planning said that it has signed contracts to implement 13 public service projects in eight governorates, within the work plan of the Social Fund for Development.

The Ministry said in a statement that the Social Fund for Development awarded a package of new contracts for a number of projects in the governorates of Maysan, Anbar, Dhi Qar, Najaf, Salah al-Din, Wasit, Karbala, and Babil.

The projects include establishing schools complexes, establishing and rehabilitating electricity grids, building water systems, and paving rural roads.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

