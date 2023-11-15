Azizi Developments is ramping up its eco-pledge in sync with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 aspiration. The UAE-based developer is prioritising energy-efficient systems, cutting-edge technology, and operational excellence in all stages of its projects, from conceptualisation to construction.

In an exclusive conversation with Zawya Projects, Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, delved into the company's approach to sustainability.

"We have set international benchmarks aligned with the national vision to significantly reduce our greenhouse gas emissions over the coming years and taken several measures to reduce pollutants in our construction activities," he said.

The developer uses energy-efficient systems and industry-leading technologies to reduce excessive energy consumption during the construction and operation phases. Strategic use of locally sourced materials that adhere to rigorous environmental standards is another cornerstone of Azizi's approach.

"We understand that achieving the Net Zero goal is a collective effort, and we are committed to leading and supporting all involved parties in this important journey," Azizi said,

He said the upcoming COP28 summit in Dubai will further drive the adoption of sustainable practices in the building industry.

"Our objective is not merely to build but to build responsibly," he says.

Farhad Azizi, CEO, Azizi Developments

Excerpts from the interview:

How is Azizi Developments aligning with the UAE's Net Zero goals?

Our commitment to sustainability and adherence to the UAE's regulatory standards are geared toward ensuring that our projects have a positive environmental and societal impact while delivering value to our stakeholders.

We are integrating advanced technologies, building materials, and designs that are energy efficient to minimise environmental impact and substantially decrease our greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.

We employ renewable materials where possible and invest heavily in green building technologies. Our sourcing of advanced concrete mixture technologies, for example, allows us to improve strength and durability, with the resulting structures capable of withstanding environmental conditions much better. We have also adopted strategies to minimise construction waste, reuse and recycle materials, and ensure responsible disposal.

Can you highlight steps taken to reduce carbon emissions across project stages?

In the design stage, we prioritise energy-efficient systems and technologies that reduce energy consumption.

For example, our building designs comprise large windows and optimal orientation, with more than 50 percent of glass being positioned due north to capitalise on just the right amount of natural lighting.

We install high-efficiency motors and VFD systems for water chillers, which reduce power consumption by up to 20 percent compared to traditional ones.

Our projects are kept slightly pressurised to eliminate exfiltration, and high-efficiency air filters (MERV 13) are used to enhance the indoor air quality. The units and the overall complexes are designed to meet the highest ventilation requirements.

We use energy-recovery systems with heat pipes, reducing almost 40 percent of the energy consumption required for fresh air treatment. Moreover, we also opt for high-efficiency HVAC systems, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and LED lighting to lower energy consumption.

We use advanced construction methods, like prefabrication and modular construction, along with other environmentally-minded processes and materials. These techniques help us reduce waste, minimise transportation needs, and lower our projects' carbon emissions.

How do you engage stakeholders and tenants in the Net Zero initiative?

By forming strategic partnerships with like-minded contractors and suppliers, we ensure that the materials used and processes implemented in our construction align with our sustainability goals.

We prioritise eco-friendly solutions during the selection process and collaborate closely with these partners to procure sustainable, locally sourced materials that meet rigorous environmental standards, even surpassing the 10 percent golden standard of Dubai Municipality's green buildings.

We involve stakeholders in this journey via knowledge transfer, keeping them informed about our sustainability goals, progress, and stringent requirements.

How receptive is the industry to tech adoption for carbon emission reduction?

Digitisation in construction is widespread, with companies actively pursuing innovative solutions to reduce carbon footprints. These technologies benefit end-users and investors by cutting operational costs and increasing returns on investment through discounted utility and maintenance charges. Azizi Developments is committed to staying abreast of these technological advancements for emission reduction.

(Reporting by Syed Ameen Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

