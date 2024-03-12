In a significant move aimed at enhancing building safety and construction standards in Oman, the International Code Council (ICC) has sealed a pact with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop a series of six comprehensive building codes in the kingdom.

Leveraging ICC’s renowned expertise in crafting and implementing building codes for jurisdictions around the world, the initiative aims to tailor these codes to suit local contexts, reflecting the nation’s priorities and aspirations.

This endeavour exemplifies ICC’s extensive experience in executing similar projects, underscoring its commitment to fostering safe, affordable, and sustainable communities worldwide, said the statement from ICC.

The sultanate’s adoption of building codes based on the 2021 and 2024 International Codes (I-Codes) will serve as a catalyst for raising standards and promoting best practices nationwide.

By embracing advanced building regulations that also align with regional standards, the country not only ensures the safety and well-being of its citizens but also positions itself as a leader in fostering safety and sustainability in construction, it stated.

Minister of Housing Dr Khalfan bin Said Al Shueili and ICC's Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Solutions Judy Zakreski formalised the agreement at a key ceremony held at the Royal Opera House in Muscat.

Collaboratively, ICC and the ministry are dedicated to setting new benchmarks in building safety and construction practices in the country.

The project’s primary areas of focus include safety standards, sustainability and technology integration, with the entire endeavour slated for finalisation by early 2026.

Dr. Hanan Al Jabri, the Director General of Urban Planning at the MoHUP, said: "With rapid infrastructure growth and urban development happening in the country, the demand for robust building codes prioritizing safety and resilience, has become increasingly important."

"The strategic cooperation underscores a shared responsibility to advancing safety, sustainability, and innovation in the sultanate’s construction industry and represents a significant milestone in the journey towards achieving the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040," he added.

On the key deal, Zakreski said: "We are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning on this exciting and important project. The Oman Building Codes will serve as a blueprint for safe, sustainable, and resilient construction practices in the country and align Oman’s building safety regulations with others in the Mena region."

Throughout the project duration, ICC and MoHUP will be working closely with designated Omani authorities, design professionals, and other stakeholders.

This inclusive approach, adopted by the ICC on every project, ensures consistency, harmonization, and support which will benefit Oman's construction industry and its citizens, he added.

