Group Five Pipe Saudi Company has announced that it has secured a SAR176 million ($47 million) supply contract from Esnad Al Turuq Contracting Company for a major project at Ras Al Khair in Riyadh.

As per the deal, Group Five Pipe will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of its carbon steel Helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) water transmission system pipes, said the company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The entire contract will be implemented by the end of May, it stated.

On the financial impact, the Group Five Pipe said it will be reflected starting from the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2026.-TradeArabia News Service

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