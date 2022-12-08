First Group, a part of Emeel Abdallah Group, is on track deliver three construction projects in Kuwait representing a combined investment of 123 million Kuwaiti dinars ($401 million) in the next two years, a top company official said.

Board member Fadi Abdallah told Zawya Projects that the company is building Hessa Mubarak Towers project, spread over an area of 15,000 square metres, in al-Shaab al-Bahri area. The 36-million Kuwaiti dinar ($117 million) project comprises of 3 towers of 45 storeys each and would be delivered by the end of 2023.

The company is also building a villa project for Kuwait’s Ministry of Housing in Sabah Al Ahmad Sea City in Khiran. The KWD 68 million ($222 million) project, spread over an area of the 500,000 square metres, is comprises of 1,100 villas.

Abdallah said construction started a year ago, and the project would be delivered in 2024.

The company is also building a 500,000 imperial gallon capacity water tank in Al-Fnaitees for the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

The KWD19 million ($62 million) project would be delivered by the end of 2023, Abdallah said.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)