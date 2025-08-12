Minister of State for Municipal and Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari led an aerial inspection of the Al-Sabriya city project along with two other labour city sites - Khairan and Nawaf Al Ahmad - to update a visiting Chinese technical delegation on the scope and objectives of these developments, reported Kuwait Times.

Khairan Labour City will cover 135 sq km and boast a total 60,000 residential units, while Nawaf Al Ahmad will span 125 sq km and feature 55,000 units, it stated.

Earlier this year, Al Mishari had announced the launch of consultancy tenders for these three labour cities.

This inspection visit follows a July announcement that Kuwait will host four official delegations from major Chinese state-owned enterprises.

These delegations will explore investment opportunities in key development sectors, including infrastructure and logistics.

During the inspection, Al Mishari highlighted the projects’ significance in advancing Kuwait’s strategic urban development and housing objectives.

The minister later held co-ordination meetings with representatives from two Chinese state companies to discuss technical and investment cooperation, sharing insights on global best practices applicable to Kuwait’s urban planning and infrastructure development.

Al Sabriya represents one of the largest housing and development initiatives in northern Kuwait," Al Mishari told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

"Our goal with this tour is to strengthen areas of joint cooperation between the two countries, especially in eveloping modern cities and infrastructure in line with Kuwait’s future vision and strategic plans for sustainable urban development," he stated.

The visit is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to monitor strategic projects, he added.

