The Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC) has completed 20 percent of the construction of its 'June' project on the North Coast, the company's managing director Ayman Amer said.

The coastal destination project comprises 2,800 residential units and a 180-key five-star hotel and is being built in two phases, with Phase 1 extending over 169 acres and Phase 2 over 111 acres.

Amer told Zawya Projects that the delivery of the first phase will start in the third quarter of 2025, while the second phase will be delivered by 2029.

He said the construction of the five-star hotel, spread over an area of 18,616 square metres, is expected to start next year and be completed by 2027.

The EGX-listed company achieved sales of 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($81 million) for the first phase, he disclosed.

The SODIC executive said last year, the company sold properties worth EGP1.5 billion ($49 million) to foreign buyers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US and Canada. He added that the previous year's sales would likely be exceeded, with properties worth EGP700 -750 million already sold to foreigners this year.

Amer indicated that during the first half of 2023, SODIC added about 620 acres to its North Coast land portfolio. He said the company is also studying a 650-key hotel project, which would be located in Cairo or the North Coast.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

