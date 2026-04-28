Sky AD Developments, a subsidiary of UAE-based Diamond Group, has announced the launch of its latest project, Vallis, in the Sixth Settlement in East Cairo.

The development spans 75 acres and is being executed in partnership with Summit Estates for Real Estate Development, the company said in a press statement.

In March 2026, Zawya Projects had reported that Sky AD developments had acquired 75 acres in New Cairo for a mixed-use project.

Total investments are estimated at 20 billion Egyptian pounds ($379 million).

Vallis is planned as a mixed-use development with 80 percent of land area allocated to residential uses and 20 percent for commercial components with Built-Up Area representing around 16.5 percent of the total site area.

The project will include between 1,800 and 1,850 residential units, comprising apartments, duplexes, penthouses, townhouses and standalone villas.

Sky AD Developments entered the Egyptian market in 2021.

(1 US Dollar = 52.83 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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