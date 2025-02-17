Egypt’s Mazaya Developments is preparing to deliver The Rook, a 14-storey mixed-use development in the New Administrative Capital’s downtown district, by December 2025, Chairman Mohamed Allam told Zawya Projects.

The 2,650-square-metre (sqm) project, which includes offices and retail spaces, represents an investment of 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($24 million).

Allam said the private developer is also advancing three additional commercial projects in the NAC, with total investments exceeding EGP 8 billion ($158 million).

Gemini Red, a 16-storey tower spanning 2,370 sqm in the downtown district with an investment of EGP 1.5 billion ($30 million), will be completed next year

“Construction began in September 2024, and completion is expected by June 2026,” said Allam.

He said the 16-storey Gemini Blue will be completed in December 2026. The EGP 1.5 billion mixed-use tower is spread over an area of 2,420 sqm.

Allam said construction Norm Spaces, a 10-storey, EGP 5 billion ($99 million) commercial project in the MU23 district will start construction in the third quarter of 2025.

(1 US Dollar = 50.60 Egyptian Pounds)

