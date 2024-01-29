Egyptian developer LMD announced on Monday that it has signed a facility management advisory and services agreement with Imdaad-Misr, the Egyptian subsidiary of UAE-based integrated facility management (FM) company Imdaad, for two projects.

Imdaad-Misr will mark its entry into Egypt with the agreement which involves hard and soft integrated FM services for LMD’s villas-only project Stei8ht in New Cairo and ZOYA Ghazala Bay at Sidi Abdelrahman on the North Coast, the developer said in a press statement.

Additionally, Imdaad-Misr will render FM advisory services during the initial design and development phases of the two projects.

Amr Sultan, CEO of LMD said: Together, we are committed to set new benchmarks of excellence in community living, leveraging the extensive expertise of LMD and Imdaad Group to enhance the experiences of our clientele and communities across all our projects.’’

Abdullatif Almulla, Chairman of Imdaad Group, said: “Imdaad-Misr’s first collaboration with LMD will bring decades of FM service excellence to two of LMD’s most ambitious development projects. It also marks the subsidiary’s entry into the promising Egyptian market, a major achievement for Imdaad Group as it strives to expand its regional footprint in the coming years.”

Imdaad anticipates creating over 2,000 job opportunities in Egypt by 2026, with plans for further expansion to consolidate its position within the local market, the statement noted.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.