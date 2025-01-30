PHOTO
Dubai-based Refine Development Management said on Thursday it will launch an investment and development arm with a project pipeline of $12 billion, with new launches set for 2025.
In the first half of the year, the company plans to unveil high-end residential projects in Meydan with a gross development value of 650 million UAE dirhams ($177 million), an AED 8 billion mixed-use luxury development in Safa Park and AED 900 million branded residences on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Refine will launch a 100-storey twin-tower lifestyle development on Sheikh Zayed Road valued at AED 6 billion in the latter half.
Various developments worth AED 700 million will be launched in Jumeirah Village Circle, the company said.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
