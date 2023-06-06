Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has appointed Mace, a global consultancy and construction company, as the building operations management firm for its 81-storey Uptown Tower.

Mace will offer facilities management services such as building maintenance, contract management, building strategy, etc., with a central focus on residents, commercial office tenants and visitors, DMCC said in a statement.

Designed by architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, Uptown Tower is the first tower to be developed within the Uptown Dubai district.

Set to be handed over in the coming months, the 340-metre-tall tower will house a 188-key 5-star hotel, branded residences, commercial office spaces, and F&B offerings in The Atrium.

The 22 floors of the tower are Grade A commercial office space, which were fully pre-leased ahead of the project's launch, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

