PHOTO
AD Ports Group has sold a land plot within KEZAD Town Centre to Dubai-based Danube Properties for 840 million UAE dirhams ($228.73 million).
The developer will build a residential and mixed-use project on a one-million-square-metre freehold land plot, the Abu Dhabi-listed port operator said in a statement.
No details of the proposed mixed-use scheme were given.
KEZAD Town Centre, part of KEZAD Abu Dhabi, will be developed as a residential and lifestyle destination within close proximity to the free zone’s industrial and business clusters.
This is the second land sale completed within the KEZAD Town Centre masterplan, following a AED 2.47 billion ($673 million) deal with Mira Developments in October 2025, which will develop a mixed-use community.
The latest land sale supports the land monetisation strategy and the phased acceleration of the 16-square-kilometre Town Centre development, AD Ports said.
The proceeds from the transaction will be collected over four years, with a 10 percent down payment. The move will support the group’s efforts to continue deleveraging its balance sheet and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility, the statement said.
Danube Properties, a subsidiary of Danube Group, has launched 40 projects to date, with 20 delivered and the remainder in advanced stages of construction.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.