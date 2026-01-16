AD Ports Group has sold a land plot within KEZAD Town Centre to Dubai-based Danube Properties for 840 million UAE dirhams ($228.73 million).



The developer will build a residential and mixed-use project on a one-million-square-metre freehold land plot, the Abu Dhabi-listed port operator said in a statement.



No details of the proposed mixed-use scheme were given.

KEZAD Town Centre, part of KEZAD Abu Dhabi, will be developed as a residential and lifestyle destination within close proximity to the free zone’s industrial and business clusters.



This is the second land sale completed within the KEZAD Town Centre masterplan, following a AED 2.47 billion ($673 million) deal with Mira Developments in October 2025, which will develop a mixed-use community.

The latest land sale supports the land monetisation strategy and the phased acceleration of the 16-square-kilometre Town Centre development, AD Ports said.



The proceeds from the transaction will be collected over four years, with a 10 percent down payment. The move will support the group’s efforts to continue deleveraging its balance sheet and enhance its liquidity and financial flexibility, the statement said.



Danube Properties, a subsidiary of Danube Group, has launched 40 projects to date, with 20 delivered and the remainder in advanced stages of construction.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.