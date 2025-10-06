AD Ports Group said on Monday that it has signed a 2.47 billion UAE dirhams ($673 million) land sale agreement with Dubai-based Mira Developments for the development of a large-scale mixed-use community in the Al Mamoura district of Abu Dhabi.

The land, part of AD Ports Group’s 16-square-kilometre Town Centre Area located along the Dubai–Abu Dhabi highway, will host a project integrating residential, commercial, and leisure components, the ADX-listed logistics giant said in a stock exchange statement.

Construction is scheduled to begin within 12 months, with full completion expected within 10 years from the agreement’s effective date of 29 September 2025, the statement said.

It said the development will feature one of the region’s largest shopping malls, a business complex, hotels, golf courses, and educational institutions including universities and schools.

The statement didn't disclose the size of the land or specific details about the project, but noted that the transaction marks one of the largest land sales recorded in Abu Dhabi.

Dubai-based Mira Development's portfolio includes Trussardi Residences in Al Furjan, and Gianfranco Ferré Residences and Mira Coral Bay in Ras Al Khaimah, and POST Hotel & Residences by ELIE SAAB in Switzerland. In August 2025, the develper announced the purchase of one million square feet of land in the Dhofar Governorate of Oman.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.