Dubai-based BT Properties expects to issue the main contract tender for WAADA, a master-planned community in Dubai South, in the fourth quarter of 2025, Group CEO Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik told Zawya Projects.

“The tendering process is aligned with our delivery roadmap, with enabling works already underway,” he said.

The company is engaging with top contractors to ensure a robust delivery mechanism, Malik stated.

BT Properties intends to hand over the first phase in the fourth quarter of 2028.

“The complete development will be delivered in strategic phases over the next several years, ensuring quality and adaptability,” Malik said.

Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik, Group CEO, BT Properties

Interview excerpts:

What market dynamics influenced your decision to launch the WAADA master development in Dubai South?

Dubai South represents the future of the city’s expansion with its strategic location, sustainable planning and close alignment with the UAE’s long-term vision. With its proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport and Expo City Dubai, this zone is emerging as a new urban nucleus. Our decision to launch WAADA was driven by a convergence of vision, infrastructure, and future demand for community-led developments. We view Dubai South as a canvas to bring our decades-long expertise to life in a meaningful, future-ready way.

What is the total cost of the master community?

While we don’t disclose specific financial details, it is a substantial commitment that is backed by our long-term vision.

Can you share details of the project?

WAADA comprises a diverse mix of units to serve the needs of various residents, with over 10,000 units of apartments, townhouses, villas, and Signature mansions. Additionally, the project includes retail outlets, wellness zones, education facilities and community infrastructure, all woven into a walkable, green-focused urban fabric.

How do you intend to fund the project?

The development is being delivered through strategic self-reliance and operational discipline. We are not seeking external funding through instruments such as bonds or credit facilities. Our confidence in the market, combined with a structured rollout and customer-centric approach, forms the financial backbone of this development.

When did you acquire the land for the master community?

We secured the land in alignment with our long-term entry strategy for the UAE. As Dubai South continues to attract investment, we are observing a healthy appreciation in land value, reaffirming our decision to anchor our flagship project here.

How many phases will be there in the master plan?

The master community will be delivered in multiple phases, beginning with a residential precinct comprising apartments, townhouses, and core community infrastructure, including parks, a school, a mosque, and healthcare facilities.

What is the tendering timeline for the master development’s phases?

The tendering process is aligned with our delivery roadmap, with enabling works already underway. The main contract tender is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. We are engaging with industry-leading contractors to ensure a robust delivery mechanism.

Who is the architect of the master development? When did you start working on the project?

Our architectural partners are globally renowned firms with deep experience in large-scale urban planning. The design process began over two years ago, driven by a desire to craft a timeless, emotionally resonant living environment.

When do you intend to hand over the first phase of the project? When will the entire master development be completed?

The handover for phase one is scheduled for fourth quarter of 2028. The complete development will be delivered in strategic phases over the next several years, ensuring quality and adaptability.

What will be the sustainable elements of the mega development?

WAADA is a green city in spirit and structure, with 40 percent of its area dedicated to green spaces. We have integrated water management systems, smart energy design, walkability features, and wellness-focused infrastructure to deliver a future-ready community aligned with Dubai’s sustainability goals.

How much land bank do you own in the UAE?

We are actively exploring opportunities across Dubai and the UAE. Our land strategy is designed to support a multi-decade vision.

Are there any plans to enter other emirates and markets in the Middle East?

Absolutely. The UAE is a core focus, and WAADA is only the beginning.

What is your outlook on the off-plan real estate market in the UAE, particularly Dubai?

We are very optimistic. Dubai’s real estate market is highly mature, with strong regulatory policies and oversight, investor confidence, and demographic growth. Off-plan sales remain a key pillar, particularly when anchored in trust, transparency, and quality — all values we deeply believe in.

